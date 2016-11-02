Newsvine

carlschemdry1

carlschemdry1 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 48 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2014

Santa Rosa Carpet Cleaning Service | 707-723-4428 Terrific 5 Star Review by ...

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by carlschemdry1 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Wed Nov 2, 2016 4:03 PM
    Discuss:

    http://www.carlscarpetcleaningservice.com 707-723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews
    5 Star Review

    I have used Carl's Chem Dry service for my carpets for years. Carl is polite, considerate, does a fabulous job, and cleans up after himself. I am always comfortable having him in my home and my carpets that are 24 years old, look brand new when he is finished. His prices are reasonable and I don't have to worry about chemicals as Chem Dry is based on a baking soda solution.

    Carl's Chem-Dry
    1083 Vine St #343
    Healdsburg CA
    95448

    http://www.goldenstatewebconsulting.com

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor