Santa Rosa Carpet Cleaning Service | 707-723-4428 Terrific 5 Star Review by ...

I have used Carl's Chem Dry service for my carpets for years. Carl is polite, considerate, does a fabulous job, and cleans up after himself. I am always comfortable having him in my home and my carpets that are 24 years old, look brand new when he is finished. His prices are reasonable and I don't have to worry about chemicals as Chem Dry is based on a baking soda solution.

Carl's Chem-Dry

1083 Vine St #343

Healdsburg CA

95448

