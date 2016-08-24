Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa CA Terrific 5 Star Review by Allison W.

http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews

Carl Knipping (owner) responded immediately, came out to our rental & thoroughly cleaned 3 areas, which were heavily stained. It looks amazing now, almost like the day it was put in 9 years ago! I can't say enough about Carl's professionalism, patience & knowledge. A pleasure to deal with. Definitely will recommend to everyone I know. Thank you, Carl & Chem-Dry!

Carl's Chem-Dry

1260 N. Dutton AVE

Santa Rosa CA

95401