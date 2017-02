http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 413-6064 Chem-dry of Lake County reviews

Excellent Review

been a long time customer. Always get a prompt reply when I leave a message. Carl and Tanner are not only flexible with my schedule but have always accommodated our household needs. They are thorough, prompt and polite.Wouldn't dream of using anyone else.

Carl's Chem-Dry

1260 N. Dutton AVE

Santa Rosa CA

95401