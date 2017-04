http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews

Carl was professional and did a great job. He was kind enough to return the day after our appointment since I had mistakenly scheduled simultaneous window washing and was anxious to have carpets cleaned before my mom's arrival. I will use this company again.

Carl's Chem-Dry

1260 N. Dutton AVE

Santa Rosa CA

95401