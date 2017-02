http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews

Excellent Review

When we moved into our home the carpets were so dirty I was sure they had to be removed. Carl's chem dry came out and cleaned all the carpeting. I couldn't believe it. The carpet was so clean it looked almost new. All the dark spots were gone too.

Thanks Carl's Chem-Dry.

