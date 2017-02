http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews

My tech was Tanner. He called 10 minutes before my set appointment, showed up on time and got to work quickly. I was amazed at the quality of their work and the professionalism of their crew. My carpets look brand new, Thank you!

Carl's Chem-Dry

1260 N. Dutton AVE

Santa Rosa CA

95401