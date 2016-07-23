Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa CA Amazing 5 Star Review by Deann G.

http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews

New Review

I have called Carl's Chem-Dry every summer for 3 years or more. We live on a dusty road, have a dog. The Chem-Dry process removes 98% of allergens, and 89% of airborne bacteria after a long muddy winter! I have been extremely happy with the end product.What a fresh NEW feel my carpets have after Carl's Chem-Dry has completed the job ! I feel he is extremely reasonable, especially since he moves all the furniture, and replaces it before leaving. Fast, friendly, dependable, and honest.Carl I will calling you in 2016 ! Thanks again for a fine job well done!D. GreenWillits, California

Carl's Chem-Dry

1260 N. Dutton AVE

Santa Rosa CA

95401