Newsvine

carlschemdry1

carlschemdry1 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 49 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2014

Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa CA Amazing 5 Star Review by Deann G.

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by carlschemdry1 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Fri Jul 22, 2016 9:15 PM
    Discuss:

    http://www.mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa reviews
    New Review

    I have called Carl's Chem-Dry every summer for 3 years or more. We live on a dusty road, have a dog. The Chem-Dry process removes 98% of allergens, and 89% of airborne bacteria after a long muddy winter! I have been extremely happy with the end product.What a fresh NEW feel my carpets have after Carl's Chem-Dry has completed the job ! I feel he is extremely reasonable, especially since he moves all the furniture, and replaces it before leaving. Fast, friendly, dependable, and honest.Carl I will calling you in 2016 ! Thanks again for a fine job well done!D. GreenWillits, California

    Carl's Chem-Dry
    1260 N. Dutton AVE
    Santa Rosa CA
    95401

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor