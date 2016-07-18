Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa CA Outstanding Five Star Review

http://mygreencarpetcleaning.com/ (707) 723-4428 Carl's Chem-Dry Santa Rosa CA reviews

Excellent Review

Wonderful, polite, and professional.

This was the second time we've used Carl's Chem-Dry to clean the carpets in our mobile home and they did an absolutely wonderful job. The young man who came out couldn't have been nicer! He was polite and it took him about two hours to make our carpets look brand new.

Carls Chem Dry offers a great value for the dollar and we're looking forward to many more carpet cleanings from this company.

Carl's Chem-Dry

1260 N. Dutton AVE

Santa Rosa CA

95401